Donovan Smith out, Devin White in for Bucs vs. Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without multiple offensive starters for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, including a player they've never done without since he entered the league.

Donovan Smith, who has started all 77 games at left tackle since he was picked by the Bucs in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, is officially inactive for Sunday's game. HE missed practice all week with knee and ankle injuries, and was previously listed as doubtful.

The Bucs will also be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While initial reports expected the injury to be season-ending, the Bucs appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach, choosing not to put him on injured reserve just yet.

Starting inside linebacker Devin White was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, but he's active for Sunday's game.

As expected, quarterback Jameis Winston is active despite a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

See Tampa Bay's full list of inactives here: