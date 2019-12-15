BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Donovan Smith out, Devin White in for Bucs vs. Lions

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without multiple offensive starters for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, including a player they've never done without since he entered the league.

Donovan Smith, who has started all 77 games at left tackle since he was picked by the Bucs in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, is officially inactive for Sunday's game. HE missed practice all week with knee and ankle injuries, and was previously listed as doubtful.

The Bucs will also be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While initial reports expected the injury to be season-ending, the Bucs appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach, choosing not to put him on injured reserve just yet.

Starting inside linebacker Devin White was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, but he's active for Sunday's game.

As expected, quarterback Jameis Winston is active despite a broken thumb on his throwing hand. 

See Tampa Bay's full list of inactives here:

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Should the Bucs Do with Jameis Winston?

Luke Easterling

Fans vote on what Tampa Bay should do at the quarterback position this offseason.

4 Bucs to Watch in Week 15 vs. Lions

J. Kanno

These four players should make a big impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Bucs Injury Report: Key Starters in Doubt for Week 15

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay could be without some big names when they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Keys to Victory: How the Bucs Can Beat the Lions

J. Kanno

Here's the blueprint for the Bucs to win their final road game of 2019.

Bucs Injury Report: Will Jameis Winston Play vs. Lions?

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's quarterback is showing progress as he tries to play through a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

Bucs' 2019 Draft Class Rookies No More

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay has gotten significant contributions from nearly every player they drafted in April.

Mike Evans to Miss Rest of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's star receiver is expected to be shut down for the final three games of the year.

Mike Evans Nominated for NFL Honor

Luke Easterling

Evans is Tampa Bay's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Bucs' Stars Spend Off Day Bringing Holiday Cheer

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Jameis Winston and Lavonte David are making an impact in their community this holiday season.

Why 'Gunslinging' Won't Save Jameis Winston

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback known for making big plays, both for his team and the opponent.