Breshad Perriman Steps Up in Place of Bucs' Pro Bowlers

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played Saturday's game against the Houston Texans without both of their Pro Bowl wide receivers, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both missed the action due to hamstring injuries.

That thrust Breshad Perriman into the spotlight as the team's top pass-catcher, and he delivered in a big way, despite the team dropping a 23-20 heartbreaker in front of their home crowd.

Perriman led the Bucs with seven receptions for 103 yards, and could have had an even bigger day. Perriman was wide open for a would-be first half touchdown, but was just barely overthrown by quarterback Jameis Winston.

Sunday's performance was the latest in an impressive streak of games for Perriman, who has bounced back from a quiet first half of the season to deliver big for Tampa Bay down the stretch. Prior to Week 13, Perriman had just 11 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, but over the last four games, he's caught 20 passes for 372 yards and four scores.

With Evans already on injured reserve, and Godwin's status still up in the air for Tampa Bay's Week 17 season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, don't be surprised if the Bucs feel comfortable with Perriman continuing to carry the torch as the team's top target while their Pro Bowlers rehab their injuries and get a head start on preparing themselves for next season.

