BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Twitter Unloads on Jameis Winston After 3 1st-Half Interceptions

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston came into Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with a commanding NFL lead with 24 interceptions, and after three first-half picks, he's in no danger of losing that crown.

Winston found opposing defenders on each of Tampa Bay's first two possessions Saturday, including a pick-six on his first throw of the game. His second interception, on the following drive, was also returned for a touchdown, but an illegal block took away the score for Houston.

His third interception was incredibly deflating, as it came just one play after the Tampa Bay defense had forced its first turnover of the game. Starting with their best offensive field position of the day, the Bucs gave the ball right back to Houston on his third pick.

Winston has now thrown interceptions on the opening drive of six different games this season.

As Winston's interceptions mounted in the game's first 20 minutes, social media was not kind to the Tampa Bay quarterback:

Winston's playing in the final, fifth-year option season of his rookie contract. All signs point to the team bringing him back in 2020, but these turnovers will clearly continue to be a concern.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Luke Easterling

And just like that, we're tied up just before halftime. …

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II finds the end zone for the Bucs. …

Luke Easterling

The longest run of Ronald Jones II's NFL career so far. …

Luke Easterling

See who won't be suiting up for the Bucs vs. the Texans. …

3 Bucs to watch in Week 16 vs. Texans

J. Kanno

Keep an eye on these three Bucs players during Saturday's home game.

Lavonte David Snubbed by Pro Bowl Yet Again, Despite Superior Production

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's star defender has made just one Pro Bowl in eight seasons, and this year's snub was especially egregious.

Bucs Fans are Changing their Minds on Keeping Jameis Winston

Luke Easterling

After a four-game winning streak, Bucs fans now want Jameis Winston back next season.

Luke Easterling

How to watch and listen to Saturday's game vs. the Texans. …

Pro Bowl WR Chris Godwin Ruled Out vs. Texans

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without both of their Pro Bowl receivers for Saturday's game.

Josh Wells Rises to the Occasion in Relief of Donovan Smith

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman holds his own in place of an injured five-year starter.