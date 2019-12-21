Twitter Unloads on Jameis Winston After 3 1st-Half Interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston came into Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with a commanding NFL lead with 24 interceptions, and after three first-half picks, he's in no danger of losing that crown.

Winston found opposing defenders on each of Tampa Bay's first two possessions Saturday, including a pick-six on his first throw of the game. His second interception, on the following drive, was also returned for a touchdown, but an illegal block took away the score for Houston.

His third interception was incredibly deflating, as it came just one play after the Tampa Bay defense had forced its first turnover of the game. Starting with their best offensive field position of the day, the Bucs gave the ball right back to Houston on his third pick.

Winston has now thrown interceptions on the opening drive of six different games this season.

As Winston's interceptions mounted in the game's first 20 minutes, social media was not kind to the Tampa Bay quarterback:

Winston's playing in the final, fifth-year option season of his rookie contract. All signs point to the team bringing him back in 2020, but these turnovers will clearly continue to be a concern.