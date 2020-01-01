Bucs Players React to Week 17 Loss, End of 2019 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2019 season in the most heartbreaking and dramatic fashion, losing the Atlanta Falcons on a walk-off pick-six on the first play of overtime Sunday.

The loss gives the Bucs a 7-9 record to finish the year, following up a four-game winning streak with a two-game home skid.

Hear from linebacker Devin White, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and tight end Cameron Brate about Sunday's loss and the end of the season.