WATCH: 340-pound Vita Vea Makes the 'Biggest' TD Catch in NFL history
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have used nose tackle Vita Vea on offense before this season, most always as an extra blocker in goal-line situations.
Sunday against the Falcons, they tested the limits of his offensive prowess, and the massive defender came up big.
Watch the 340-pounder catch the first touchdown pass of his career:
Vita's reception is quite literally the biggest touchdown catch in NFL history:
Hope you started him in your fantasy football league.