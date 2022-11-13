WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) on Sunday are facing the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are the home team and they’re coming off a thrilling last-minute win against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.

Brady and the Buccaneers continue to try and get the offensive side clicking after a very slow start to the season. During the second quarter of the game against the Seahawks, Brady found a wide-open Julio Jones in the middle of the field who took it 31-yards to the house for a touchdown.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

This would be the longest offensive touchdown for Byron Leftwich and his offense in the 2022 season. Brady and the offense connected early with a variety of wide receivers including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Scotty Miller.

Tampa Bay is leading the Seattle Seahawks 14-0 with 12:32 left in the first half of the game. A win in Germany would help seal their lead in the NFC South and put the Buccaneers at .500 on the season after having a rough stretch of losing three games in a row a few weeks ago.

