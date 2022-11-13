Skip to main content

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season

Two vets connecting in Munich.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) on Sunday are facing the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are the home team and they’re coming off a thrilling last-minute win against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. 

Brady and the Buccaneers continue to try and get the offensive side clicking after a very slow start to the season. During the second quarter of the game against the Seahawks, Brady found a wide-open Julio Jones in the middle of the field who took it 31-yards to the house for a touchdown. 

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

This would be the longest offensive touchdown for Byron Leftwich and his offense in the 2022 season. Brady and the offense connected early with a variety of wide receivers including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Scotty Miller. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tampa Bay is leading the Seattle Seahawks 14-0 with 12:32 left in the first half of the game. A win in Germany would help seal their lead in the NFC South and put the Buccaneers at .500 on the season after having a rough stretch of losing three games in a row a few weeks ago. 

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19376002
News

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19286746
News

Buccaneers' Starter Nearly Missed the Trip to Munich Due to Passport Issues

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_16834111
News

Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Head Overseas Looking to Extend NFC South Lead

By Collin Haalboom
2C559A0E-3E88-4E65-A394-53AD44949494
News

ESPN Analyst on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay: "They Look Old and Slow"

By David Harrison
A787A657-B8AA-4CA3-A2B7-941ACCF174C1
News

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady won't be far apart following separation

By Caleb Skinner
Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 4.19.14 PM
News

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

By Caleb Skinner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.
News

Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles History With Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Help Secure Victory?

By David Harrison
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans rank lower than many might expect according to a recent study.
News

Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?

By David Harrison