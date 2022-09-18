WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline

Tom Brady and his tablet throwing are back, ladies and gentlemen. The frustration is here for the greatest quarterback of all time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers simply can't get anything going on the offensive side of the football.

Brady isn't having his best game, throwing for 142 yards while completing 14 of 24 attempts. The score is currently 3-3 between the Saints at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers have continued to struggle against the Saints. Many were expecting that the Bucs were finally going to be able to take it to New Orleans, but if the first three quarters are any indication, the struggles will continue in New Orleans.

Playing against the Saints, especially at home, is never an easy take. But, the Buccaneers are a better team than the Saints and need to pull this one out. At the end of the day, a win is a win, no matter how dominant or ugly it might be.

The Buccaneers have 15 minutes to figure this thing out and start the season at 2-0. If they lose, they will fall to 1-1 on the season and the Saints will take first place in the division. It's still early, but the Buccaneers want to build up the division lead as early as possible.

Let's see what Tom Brady has in store here as it's obvious he isn't happy with his play. He should be able to come out and help the Buccaneers sneak out a victory on the road.

