J.J. McCarthy just did something no one has since Tom Brady’s Bucs days
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t seen another player touch Tom Brady’s off-field dominance since his historic run with the team, until now.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy just made headlines by earning a large amount of money in jersey sales. The young quarterback, early in his career, came close to a Brady milestone.
According to Front Office Sports, J.J. McCarthy made $4M from the NFLPA thanks to his jersey sales and licensing deal, the most since Tom Brady raked in $9.5M in 2021.
READ MORE: Only one team ranks above Bucs WRs in new NFL ranking
For Tampa Bay, the figure evokes memories of when Brady mania reached a commercial peak following the Super Bowl LV victory.
McCarthy’s off-field surge is nothing short of remarkable. After leading Michigan to a national championship in January and becoming the Vikings' top draft pick, the rookie signal-caller has quickly become one of the NFL’s most marketable new faces.
Brady’s $9.5 million licensing total came after his legendary first season with Tampa Bay, which ended with a Super Bowl win at Raymond James Stadium. In 2021, his popularity was unmatched as he led the Buccaneers into legitimate title contention again. That figure had gone untouched—until McCarthy’s breakout at the cash register.
The comparison highlights just how much Brady elevated the Buccaneers’ profile during his time in red and pewter. From ticket sales to team merchandise to national visibility, few athletes in any sport have ever matched the total impact Brady made in such a short time.
Now, a 21-year-old rookie is treading in those same footsteps, at least commercially.
“Big-time rookies often make big money off NFLPA payouts, as McCarthy was heading to the Vikings after leading Michigan to a national title," Front Office Sports noted.
The success of McCarthy's jersey sales shows a new era in the NFL, one where college stardom, social media visibility and early fan investment can launch a rookie to levels typically reserved for Super Bowl champions and future Hall of Famers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all too familiar with that level of star power. Brady’s presence transformed the franchise’s reach, giving the Buccaneers not just wins, but global relevance.
Whether McCarthy can match Brady’s on-field legacy remains to be seen. But when it comes to popularity, he’s already in elite company, and Bucs fans know exactly how powerful that kind of momentum can be.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder