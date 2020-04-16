2019 Re-Draft Sees 3 Bucs in First Round

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a week away, which made some folks nostalgic for last year's draft. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox re-drafted last year's first round picks, adjusting for rookie performances last season:

In this imaginary draft, the Buccaneers land offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in reality. The reason for the switch from linebacker Devin White is the arrival of Tom Brady this year and the need to protect the 42-year-old passer.

What's most interesting about the re-draft is the number of actual Bucs draft picks that are taken in the first round. With the Bucs taking Williams, linebacker Devin White slides to Jacksonville with the seventh pick, still making him the first off-ball linebacker taken.

Though the Bucs find themselves in need of an offensive tackle this year, it's hard to imagine they would pass up White for Williams given that's what they did in the first place. Though he missed an early chunk of the season, White became a playmaker down the stretch, earning two Rookie of the Month awards in November and December.

Bucs cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean jump to the first round, going to Carolina at 16 and to Oakland at 24 respectively. Consequently, they are the only corners off the board in this first round re-draft.

Despite the elevated draft position, Murphy-Bunting balked at the notion of playing anywhere but Tampa Bay:

Along with White, the rookie corners were sensational for the Bucs last year and were instrumental in turning the defense around after years of irrelevance.

With three players re-drafted to the first, the Bucs are tied with the Raiders with the most actual picks represented. Their strong showing is a testament to the Bucs' successful scouting and coaching of its draft class last season and gives hope that White, Murphy-Bunting and Dean will be major contributors in the future.