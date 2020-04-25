Bucs Select Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr. in 2nd Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Addressing the defense with their second-round pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., the son of former Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield.

The second safety taken, Winfield is arguably the most instinctive pass defender in this year's safety class. He recorded seven interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles last year, earning him All-American and Big 10 Defensive Back of the Year honors.

Winfield's biggest asset are his ball skills. He evidently inherited this trait from his father, who collected 27 interception and 117 pass breakups in his career.

The biggest risk with Winfield is his durability. He missed 12 games in his collegiate career due to injuries, driving concerns that he won't be able to handle a full-time load in the NFL.

Winfield would likely be the Bucs' starting free safety at the start of the season. He joins a rising secondary comprised of a trio of promising cornerbacks in Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.