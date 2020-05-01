AllBucs
WATCH: Antoine Winfield, Jr. Highlights

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., landing a versatile defensive weapon with Pro Bowl bloodlines.

The son of a first-round pick, Winfield is a perfect fit for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and his scheme, and was an absolute steal halfway through the second round. He brings big-play ability to a young secondary already overflowing with potential.

Watch the big plays Winfield made for the Golden Gophers throughout his collegiate career:

