WATCH: Chapelle Russell Gets Draft Day Call from Bucs

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used one of their two seventh-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft on Temple's Chapelle Russell, boosting their linebacker depth and adding athleticism and special teams help.

Injuries have kept Russell from reaching his full potential up to this point, but if he's able to stay healthy at the next level, he could give the Bucs a huge bargain who can provide help in multiple ways.

Watch as Russell reacts to getting the call from Tampa Bay and seeing his name flash on the screen during this year's draft:

