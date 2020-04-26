AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Select Louisiana RB Raymond Calais in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay doubled down at running back in this year's draft, taking Louisiana-Lafayette RB Raymond Calais with the 245th pick. They also drafted Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round, finishing the draft with a rebuilt backfield.

Calais is a diminutive player at 5'9", 189 pounds, but he's a firecracker with the ball in his hands. He rushed for 1845 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Ragin' Cajuns.

Though he is too small to carry a heavy workload, Calais could be a unique weapon in the Bucs' offense. He brings incredible quickness and blazing speed that will make him dangerous in space.

The biggest question mark is Calais' value in the pass game. He only caught 17 passes in four years at Louisiana and was not used as a pass-blocker. In order to stick on the roster, he will have to show he can do both in training camp and the preseason.

The Bucs were able to draft Calais due to their first-round pick swap with the San Francisco 49ers, who also received the Bucs' first- and fourth-round picks in exchange for the 13th overall pick.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bucs Select Temple LB Chapelle Russell in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets a promising linebacker who was limited by injuries in college.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: Bucs Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

See which players the Bucs are adding following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Select Nebraska DL Khalil Davis in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets some depth in the defensive trenches with this versatile, athletic lineman.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Select Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson in 5th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

It's a double-dip of Golden Gophers for Tampa Bay, this time getting a playmaker on offense.

Luke Easterling

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Gives Bucs the Big-Play, 3-Down RB They Need

Tampa Bay's third-down pick fills their need for a versatile running back.

Luke Easterling

Antoine Winfield, Jr.'s Versatility a Perfect Fit for Bucs

Tampa Bay's second-round pick is destined for stardom in Todd Bowles' defense.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Select Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn in 3rd Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay filled another big need with a versatile running back to close out Day 2.

J. Kanno

Bucs Select Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr. in 2nd Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay addresses their biggest need on defense with a versatile playmaker.

J. Kanno