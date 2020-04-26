Bucs Select Louisiana RB Raymond Calais in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay doubled down at running back in this year's draft, taking Louisiana-Lafayette RB Raymond Calais with the 245th pick. They also drafted Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round, finishing the draft with a rebuilt backfield.

Calais is a diminutive player at 5'9", 189 pounds, but he's a firecracker with the ball in his hands. He rushed for 1845 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Ragin' Cajuns.

Though he is too small to carry a heavy workload, Calais could be a unique weapon in the Bucs' offense. He brings incredible quickness and blazing speed that will make him dangerous in space.

The biggest question mark is Calais' value in the pass game. He only caught 17 passes in four years at Louisiana and was not used as a pass-blocker. In order to stick on the roster, he will have to show he can do both in training camp and the preseason.

The Bucs were able to draft Calais due to their first-round pick swap with the San Francisco 49ers, who also received the Bucs' first- and fourth-round picks in exchange for the 13th overall pick.