3 Things Bucs, Tom Brady Still Need in 2020 NFL Draft

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have a strong, balanced roster on both sides of the ball, and it's a big reason why Tom Brady chose them after leaving the New England Patriots.

That said, there are still a few areas of need on offense, and the Bucs can address them all in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here are the three things Brady still needs to make the Bucs a contender in 2020:

Right Tackle

Demar Dotson, the team's longest-tenured player, just had his contract expire. It doesn't look like the team is terribly interested in bringing back the solid but aging veteran. They did sign Joe Haeg in free agency, but he's best suited as a depth piece with the versatility to fill in at either guard or tackle when necessary.

Donovan Smith is entrenched as the starter at left tackle for at least another season, but the right tackle spot is a huge question mark with Dotson gone. Haeg may be a solid bridge option for now, but the Bucs need to target a long-term solution in the early rounds of this year's draft. Thankfully, there are four blue-chip prospects atop this year's tackle class, any of which would be the perfect pick at No. 14 overall.

Running Back

Ronald Jones II bounced back nicely from a dismal rookie season, showing flashes of the potential that made him a second-round pick just two years ago. That said, the Bucs have been adamant that finding a pass-catching specialist is a top priority, especially given how often Brady has relied on his running backs as receivers out of the backfield in the past.

Don't be surprised if they target one on Day 2 of this year's draft, with the likes of LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Memphis' Antonio Gibson at the top of their list. Edwards-Helaire is a stout, powerful runner who can break tackles after the catch, while Gibson's versatility and explosiveness make him a big-play threat on every touch.

Wide Receiver

Yes, Brady already has arguably the NFL's best receiver tandem in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom were voted to the Pro Bowl last season despite missing multiple games with hamstring injuries and finishing the year on injured reserve. But gone is No. 3 receive Breshad Perriman, who stepped up as the team's No. 1 down the stretch when Evans and Godwin went out.

There's young talent currently on the roster in recent Day 3 picks Justin Watson and Scotty Miller, but that shouldn't keep the Bucs from taking advantage of this year's ridiculously deep receiver class. Even as late as the third or fourth round, Tampa Bay could find a prospect talented enough to be an immediate upgrade over either Watson or Miller.

