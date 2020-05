The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, trading up one spot to make sure they landed one of the best blockers in this year's class.

Wirfs will be an immediate upgrade in Tampa Bay's starting lineup at right tackle, charged with protecting the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

Check out these highlights of Wirfs dominating the competition for the Hawkeyes: