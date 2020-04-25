Bucs Select Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson in 5th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to land a dynamic playmaker from Minnesota in safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., and now they've done the same for their offense in the fifth round with wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Listed at 6-2, 205 pounds, Johnson was a big-play machine for the Golden Gophers, and was a first-team All-Big Ten pick in each of the last two seasons. He hauled in 33 touchdowns passes in his collegiate career, and topped 100 yards in a game 16 times.

His last collegiate game was a premonition, as he torched Auburn for over 200 yards and a pair of scores in this year's Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium where he'll now play his home games in the NFL.

The Bucs have a pair of Pro Bowlers at wide receiver already in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but after losing Breshad Perriman in free agency, they have a need for someone to step up as the new No. 3 receiver for Tom Brady. Johnson has all the talent to beat out the likes of Justin Watson and Scotty Miller for that job.