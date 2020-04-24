AllBucs
Bucs Trade Up, Select OT Tristan Wirfs in 1st Round of 2020 NFL Draft

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay has its new starting right tackle. The Buccaneers traded up one spot to take Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bucs swapped first-round picks with the San Francisco 49ers, giving up the 14th and 117th picks for the Niners' 13th and 245th picks (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport):

The Bucs began this year's draft with a glaring need at tackle, most immediately at right tackle and potentially at left, long-term. It appears Wirfs will be the Bucs' starting right tackle for now (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

The Bucs added arguably the most athletic offensive tackle in this year's draft class. He ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, best of any offensive lineman at this year's NFL Combine. He also tested first among all offensive lineman in the vertical jump and broad jump.

Improving pass protection for newly added quarterback Tom Brady was an obvious priority for the Bucs heading into the draft. The Bucs now have four top-100 picks invested in their offensive line, a significant investment to help their quarterback push them into championship contention.

