Bucs Select Nebraska DL Khalil Davis in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beefed up an already dominant defensive front Saturday, selecting Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A powerful, versatile defender who lined up all over the defensive line for the Cornhuskers, Davis is a rare athlete for his size, something he put on full display with an impressive performance at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

He joins the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense as a valuable depth piece, replacing veteran Beau Allen, who left in free agency.

Tampa Bay still has a pair of late picks in the seventh round, but this has already looking like a strong class for general manager Jason Licht and his crew.

