2020 NFL Draft: 5 Sleepers Bucs Could Target

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and though most of the sound and fury surrounds the top prospects, it's the sleeper picks that could end up making the biggest difference.

Last year, the Bucs took Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean in the third round, and he became one of the best defensive backs in his rookie class. There is value well past the first round, and a player may just need one opportunity to surprise everyone.

A sleeper does not have to be a late-round pick. He just has to play beyond expectations and deliver value above his draft positioning.

The Buccaneers are likely to use their highest pick to address their biggest need at offensive tackle. They have other areas of the roster that could be upgraded, including their pass rush, the defensive line, running back, and depth in the secondary and at wide receiver.

The Bucs will be on the prowl for underappreciated players to fill their other needs, particularly if they're serious about making a championship run with Tom Brady.

Here are five sleeper candidates the Bucs could target in this year's draft:

EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Though the Bucs have two high-quality starting edge rushers in Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, they lack the kind of depth usually found on championship defenses. They could bolster their ranks with Highsmith.

Highsmith may have played for a smaller program, but his play is anything but small. He dominated the competition last year, tallying 15 sacks, 21.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

His backfield production in 2019 was no fluke as he was coming off a 2018 season in which he recorded 18.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.

He follows in the footsteps of another Charlotte alum, Cleveland Browns defensive tacke Larry Ogunjobi. Last year, Hightower broke the school's single-season sack record set by Ogunjobi less than a month into the season:

Don't let Highsmith's small school roots fool you. He brings a high motor, remarkable play strength, and an impressive arsenal of pass-rush moves. While he needs seasoning before challenging for significant play time, Highsmith would fit right in with the Bucs' aggressive edge rushers.

DL Benito Jones, Ole Miss

Last year, the Bucs defense changed radically under coordinator Todd Bowles, switching to an aggressive blitzing attack behind a stout, gap-conscious defensive line. If Tampa Bay wants bigger, stronger linemen up front, they don't need to look much further than Jones.

The first thing that jumps out when watching Jones is his violent play style. He crashes into offensive linemen like a bowling ball. Keeping him on a block was a tall order for guards and centers in the SEC.

Jones would be an ideal fit for Bowles' defense. He can line up anywhere on the line and plays both the run and pass with tenacity. His sack of Tua Tagovailoa last season was the result of the kind awareness and opportunism that would benefit Tampa's defensive line (via NFL Network's Chad Reuter):

Jones' versatility and persistence are qualities any NFL coach looks for in a player. He would be a steal of a mid-round pick and an easy fit in the Bucs' defensive line rotation.

RB Zack Moss, Utah

During the draft, the Bucs will be on the lookout for running backs who can complement 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones. While players like Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor will get the lion's share of the attention, Moss is a name to remember when it comes to potential Tampa Bay tailbacks.

The new mold of NFL running backs is no longer built on speed and size but balance and vision. Moss isn't the biggest, fastest or most sudden runner, but he hits holes efficiently and is a nightmare for tacklers to get him off his feet.

In fact, few running backs in recent memory were as hard to bring down as Moss. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded more broken tackles per rush attempt than any ball carrier in the past six years:

Moss does come with some impressive collegiate accomplishment. He holds Utah records for career yardage and total touchdowns. He was also the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Though he isn't as athletic as some of the running backs higher up on draft boards, Moss would complement Ronald Jones' explosive running style with his own brand of hard running. His ability to keep his feet moving could significantly improve the Bucs' efforts to the keep the ball moving on the ground.

S Antoine Brooks, Jr., Maryland

The Bucs love their downhill defenders like safety Jordan Whitehead, who is a heat-seeking missile in the Tampa secondary. Brooks also brings the heat and could be an upgrade both in the secondary and special teams.

A converted linebacker, Brooks is best suited as a box safety and makes good reads near the line of scrimmage. Though he lacks the range and cover skills to play deep, he does demonstrate decent play recognition and attacks ball carriers decisively.

His best path to an NFL career is as a special teams gunner. His enthusiasm for tackling and aggressive mindset are key qualities for kick and punt coverage.

Special teams is often overlooked when it comes to draft value, but the Bucs could use another special teams ace along with cornerback Ryan Smith. Brooks' nose for the football could help elevate their kick and punt coverage to a more championship-worthy level.

WR Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest

There's no question the Bucs have their starting receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The depth is another matter altogether. As the draft's wide receiver class shapes up to be one of the best in years, Tampa Bay could find a diamond-in-the-rough with Hinton.

The converted quarterback was a walking highlight reel at Wake Forest. His athleticism and ball skills are simply eye-popping, even making catches worthy of Odell Beckham Jr.:

Just two years after converting to receiver, Hinton led his team in receptions and receiving yards. Though he's raw, his natural gifts give him a high ceiling as a slot receiver.

Hinton could also challenge for Tampa Bay's kick returner position. He averaged 20.3 yards per kick return in his final season at Wake Forest. Bucs KR T.J. Logan averaged 20.8 yards per kick return last year, so some competition would be welcome.

Hinton is a likely a project in the NFL, but he teased enough talent to be an interesting prospect for a team as top-heavy at receiver as the Bucs.