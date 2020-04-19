AllBucs
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up 1st Round

Luke Easterling

This has already been one of the most unique predraft processes in NFL history, and the wild ride could continue when the 2020 NFL Draft actually kicks off Thursday.

The latest 2020 NFL mock draft from SI's Gary Gramling presents such a scenario, projecting a whopping 10 first-round trades, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of hte many teams that get into the action.

Gramling has the Bucs trading up three spots with the New York Jets to land Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas:

Just as he did at Georgia, Thomas would play right tackle at first. While Tom Brady had a habit of making mediocre tackles look great during his time at New England, he’ll presumably be throwing downfield more often in Bruce Arians’ offense. That means pass protection will be crucial. Thomas comes into the league with some rough edges, but just wait until he gets a pair of Tom Brady’s magic pajamas.

This pick obviously makes sense from the Tampa Bay perspective, filling their biggest need with arguably the best prospect in a deep tackle class. Thomas is as polished and pro-ready as any tackle prospect in this year's draft, and would be a huge steal anywhere outside the top 10. That said, I'm not sure it's worth giving up a third-round pick to move up just three spots, especially considering either Thomas or Louisville's Mekhi Becton could easily still be available in this scenario at Tampa Bay's original spot at No. 14 overall.

The question for me is why the Jets would want to move out of that pick, considering how badly they need an offensive tackle themselves. Sam Darnold has a pair of solid put unspectacular veterans on either side, but neither is a long-term, high-upside solution at a premium position. The Jets also need a No. 1 wide receiver to replace Robby Anderson, and they pass on Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III by moving back.

To check out Gramling's complete first-round projection, click here.

