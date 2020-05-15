2021 NFL Draft: Top Prospects for Bucs to Watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored big in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding key players at positions of need who are primed to make an immediate impact.

Still, you can't fill every need in one offseason, and it's never too early to look ahead to next year's top of college talent.

Next year, the Bucs could be targeting a top quarterback prospect to groom behind Tom Brady, reinforcements for their veteran-heavy defensive line, and depth at many other positions.

Watch the video above to see some of the top names Tampa Bay could be targeting early in the 2021 NFL Draft.