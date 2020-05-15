AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2021 NFL Draft: Top Prospects for Bucs to Watch

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored big in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding key players at positions of need who are primed to make an immediate impact.

Still, you can't fill every need in one offseason, and it's never too early to look ahead to next year's top of college talent.

Next year, the Bucs could be targeting a top quarterback prospect to groom behind Tom Brady, reinforcements for their veteran-heavy defensive line, and depth at many other positions. 

Watch the video above to see some of the top names Tampa Bay could be targeting early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tristan Wirfs Primed for Immediate Impact in Tampa Bay

The Bucs' first-round pick will be counted on in a big way from Day 1.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Bettors Putting Big Money on Bucs for Super Bowl

Tampa Bay is getting more new bets than any other team for a Super Bowl win this year.

Luke Easterling

For Sean Murphy-Bunting, Another Jersey Change That's Bigger Than Football

One of the NFL's best young corners made a small change for a big reason this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs GM Jason Licht Gets High Marks for 2020 Offseason

Tampa Bay's top personnel man is getting national praise for this year's big moves.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Changes Everything for the Bucs

Signing the best QB in football history changes every dynamic for Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

Tampa Bay's top running back is showing off his improvements as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dominant Highlight Reel

Watch Tampa Bay's new tight end dominate the competition throughout his nine seasons in New England.

Luke Easterling

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Breakdown

Our take on the Bucs' 2020 regular-season schedule.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods: Who Has the Better Legacy?

Two of the best to every play their respective sports, but who has had the better career?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs at the Top of NFL Jersey Sales

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have Bucs jerseys flying off the virtual shelves.

J. Kanno