Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown to the Bucs: 'It's Not Gonna Happen'

As soon as Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rumors started to swirl that one of his New England Patriots teammates might want a reunion.

Brady didn't play more than a week with Antonio Brown in New England, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers star did spend more time with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

So, will AB and BA be getting together with a reunion for TB in TB?

Not a chance.

Speaking on CBS Sports Radio, Arians says Brown joining Brady in Tampa Bay simply isn't going to happen:

Brown was one of the NFL's best wide receivers for a long stretch, but last season saw his career implode after a series of bizarre off-field incidents.

The Bucs are indeed looking for a third wide receiver to pair with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they're likely to look to this year's deep draft class to fill that role. A cheaper, younger option makes far more sense for Tampa Bay than Brown.

The rumor mill had fun with this one for a while, but Arians is effectively putting that one to bed.