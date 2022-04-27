Back in Blue: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted in New England Patriots gear

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two of the most legendary players in the history of the New England Patriots franchise. They dominated during their respective time with the Patriots before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

However, their love for blue hasn't waned over the two years since departing from New England. Brady and Gronkowski were recently spotted back in Patriots gear while on the set for the upcoming movie 'Eighty For Brady.'

The dynamic duo was joined by fellow former New England star, Julian Edelman. The retired wide receiver was actually the one who posted photos of the three on set before deleting them from his social media.

This is certainly a scene to reminisce on for Patriots fans. Unfortunately for them, it's only temporary for the purpose of the upcoming movie. 'Eighty For Brady' focuses on a group of friends traveling to Super Bowl LI and stars actresses such as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

With Edelman posting these images to social media, it's now presumed that the film will feature cameos from the trio of former Patriots stars. Brady and Edelman played crucial roles in Super Bowl LI in 2016, in which New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. Gronkowski, noticably spotted in a t-shirt and shorts, was on Injured Reserve at the time and didn't suit up for the game.

Brady briefly retired earlier this offseason before returning to the Buccaneers for another championship run. Grownkowski remains unsigned while weighing his options but he's already publicly stated that if he does continue playing football, it will only be in Tampa Bay.

