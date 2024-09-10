Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Commanders

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was solid last season, but there needed to be improvements made in the offseason to help out with secondary coverage and the pass rush. The Bucs went to work and were able to put together a solid roster in these areas and on Sunday we got our first glimpse of what this defense could be.
It wasn't perfect by any means, but the pass rush improved, and the secondary did as well. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers' defense, their back end will be tested again having lost several corners in the game vs. the Commanders, including backup Bryce Hall likely for the season.
Yes, the Bucs were facing the Washington Commanders who were ushering in a completely new scheme and roster while incorporating a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, but being able to somewhat contain Daniels in the game and limit the explosive plays was a huge reason why the defense was so successful.
Below we have outlined the best and worst-graded Buccaneers' defensive players from their Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders.
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.7
2. SS Jordan Whitehead
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.4
3. CB Jamel Dean
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 68.2
5. DB Christian Izien
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 66.8
Lowest Graded
1. RE Anthony Nelson
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61), left and Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill (63), right, block Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (95) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 37.6
3. MLB K.J. Britt
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) runs out of the tunnel as they are introduced before the game Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.6
4. CB Bryce Hall
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) reacts after a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (90) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.6
The Buccaneers defense will have another shot at improving in Week 2 when they face a challenging Detroit Lions offense at Ford Field.
