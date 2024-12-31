Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Panthers in Week 17

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to finish out the season with two wins if they wanted to have a chance to win the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season and reach the playoffs for a fifth successive year. They got things started on the right foot as they manhandled the Carolina Panthers 48-14 in Week 17.
While winning out didn't secure the Bucs a playoff spot, the Atlanta Falcons losing against the Commanders greatly helped their chances as they now have one game left before the playoffs are set.
In their win over the Panthers, the Buccaneers offense awoke after losing to the Cowboys the week prior. Baker Mayfield was firing on all cylinders, completing over 80% of his passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns, two of which went to Mike Evans as he hunts his 11th straight season of 1,000 receiving yards.
The Buccaneers' running game also blossomed, once again reaching the 200-yard mark, with rookie Bucky Irving leading the way with 113 yards on 20 carries. Tampa Bay was extra efficient on third down, converting 10 of 14 tries. Here is how the Buccaneers' offensive players graded out in their dominant win over the Panthers, per Pro Football Focus:
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.8
2. WR Mike Evans
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after catching a pass for a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 87.7
3. TE Payne Durham
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Demani Richardson (36) and safety Xavier Woods (25) defend during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) holds off Carolina Panthers cornerback Caleb Farley (31) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 80.9
5. TE Ko Kieft
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 79.7
Lowest Graded:
1. LT Justin Skule
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) recovers a fumble gainst the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.5
3. WR Trey Palmer
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 55.7
4. LT Tristan Wirfs
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 60.7
5. WR Rakim Jarrett
Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) warms up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 61.7
