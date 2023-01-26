BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Hire Next Head Coach

The NFC South Divison had one of the worst seasons overall in the NFL as a division, with the Tampa bay Buccaneers somehow taking the title after an 8-9 season. The rest of the division all finished their 2022 seasons with a 7-10 record, including the Carolina Panthers who have reportedly found their new head coach.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich to be their next head man in Carolina. As noted by Rapoport, Reich became the first quarterback for their organization and will now be elected as their next head coach to begin their 2023 season.

Reich was let go from the Colts' organization later in the 2022 season and spent four seasons in Indianapolis compiling a 40-33-1 record. A big offseason is ahead for the Panthers as Reich will have the No. 15 pick in this year's upcoming draft and still have numerous question marks surrounding the team including the quarterback position and what they'd like to do potentially testing free agency for a solution.

The 61-year-old will enter a new division where he'll face the Buccaneers, Falcons, and Saints each twice a year but after a disappointing division performance last season, this may give the Panthers' franchise a chance to reset and climb to compete with the Bucs and Todd Bowles at the top of the NFC South division.

