BREAKING: Starting Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Injures Foot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a hard-fought and hard-hitting game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. When you play that type of game there is bound to be some injury issues following.

According to sources, Bucs’ defensive tackle, Akiem Hicks, was, unfortunately, one of the injury casualties following the game.

Hicks has apparently torn his plantar fascia in his foot knocking the interior lineman out for approximately a month.

Hicks hasn’t necessarily had a huge impact this season as he has only accumulated a total of 5 tackles and no sacks in the two games he has played in as a Buccaneer. The Bucs definitely were hoping to see and get more out of Hicks so it’s unfortunate that they will be without him for a month.

In his absence expect rookie lineman Logan Hall to get extended periods of playing time. The Bucs could also possibly look to Patrick O’Connor and Rakeem Nunez-Roches to help fill the void in an already thin area of the Bucs’ depth chart.

