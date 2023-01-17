Buccaneers' 2023 Draft Position Revealed

After Monday's loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Tampa Bay knows its spot in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season came to a close as they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round 31-14.

With the completion of the game, the Buccaneers now know their draft position for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers are slated to have the 19th overall pick.

The remaining 14 spots in the draft order are determined partially by when teams get eliminated in the playoffs. For the teams losing in the wild card round of the playoffs, they sit at picks 19-24 and the order from there is determined by the team's total record from the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the regular season with an 8-9 record, which is the worst amongst all the teams that were eliminated on wild card weekend so therefore they receive the highest draft position after pick 18. In the first round, the Buccaneers will be selecting after the Detroit Lions. However, in subsequent rounds, the Bucs will be flipping from selecting behind the Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams finished with the same regular season record but failed to make the playoffs.

According to the Buccaneers' official team website, the following past trades made will have an impact on the team's 2023 NFL Draft,

"Three trades over the past three years have affected the Buccaneers' current allotment of 2023 draft picks. During the 2020 season, Tampa Bay traded a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for defensive tackle Steve McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick. During the 2022 draft, the Bucs shipped their 2023 fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for fifth and seventh-round picks in 2022. And in August of this season, the Bucs sent linebacker Grant Stuard plus a 2023 seventh-round pick to Indianapolis for a 2023 sixth-round pick."

"The end results of those moves have the Buccaneers in possession of their own picks in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth rounds, an extra sixth-rounder from the Colts and a seventh-round choice from the Jets. Tampa Bay could also be in line for one compensatory pick when the NFL awards those in February."

The Buccaneers look to have their hands full in trying to reconstruct a roster that could be without some familiar faces come this time next year. Luckily for them, they retain plenty of their draft picks in 2023 and will look to sure up areas of weakness from the 2022 NFL season.

