Buccaneers 53-Man Roster Tracker: Who makes the Cut?

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is right around the corner at 4:00 PM today. The Buccaneers have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries so some spots may open back up once they place players on the injured reserve list.

This is the toughest part of the job. Guys give it their all in preseason hoping to make an NFL roster. Whether you are a seasoned vet or a recent undrafted signed rookie, you will have to scratch and claw for a spot amongst the league's elite. The Bucs cut four players on Monday, but we are sure to see them be much more active come Tuesday's 4 pm deadline.

As of this morning, the Buccaneers needed to still make 22 cuts to reach the 53-man roster and things have already heated up this morning with the team making a trade and a surprising release. The surprising release, but maybe not as shocking as some may think, the Bucs' waived former fifth-round pick out of Minnesota, WR Tyler Johnson.

Johnson had a promising offseason and preseason, but overall the Buccaneers wide receiver room is too deep with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones and Scotty Miller all in the fold.

We will continue to keep an eye on what unfolds throughout the day as the Bucs' cut their roster to 53.

11:20

The Buccaneers have waived interior offensive lineman John Molchon who was serving as the team's third-string center behind Hainsey and Leverett, many expect Molchon to be back with the Bucs' practice squad.

11:35-11:45

The Buccaneers released undrafted rookie cornerback Don Gardner leaving the team with 10 defensive backs. The team also placed CB Rashard Robinson on injured reserve opening up the fifth corner spot to be taken by Dee Delaney. Gardner is expected to be placed on the team's practice squad.

Running back Patrick Laird, who was brought in mid-camp, has also been released by the Bucs along with the rookie tight end out of Yale J.J. Howland. Howland had an impressive camp and both players are candidates to make the practice squad.

11:50

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing training camp and preseason standout undrafted rookie wide receiver Deven Thompkins and fellow wide receiver Kaylon Geiger. Thompkins seems like a sure lock to make the Bucs' practice squad after his performance in camp and appears to slot Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman as the 5th, 6th and 7th wide receivers.

The team is also waiving defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e who joined the team in 2020 and has been a staple on the Bucs' practice squad.

12:00 PM

Bucs have waived undrafted rookie linebacker out of Memphis, J.J. Russell. The team would like Russell to remain on the practice squad. The move should allow for Olakunle Fatukasi, who had a tremendous preseason, to be the team's fourth inside linebacker

12:20 PM

The Bucs have made a plethora of cuts right after noon to place them right on the line of meeting the 53-man line.

The most recent moves puts the Buccaneers within a move or two away from reaching the 53-man limit barring any additions the team makes moving forward.