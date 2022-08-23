What are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going to do next offseason when it comes to securing their secondary?

Fortunately, that's a question we can push off until late next February.

For the Bucs themselves though, it's something they've certainly already pondered, and next year's class of rookies will have an impact on what the team does as Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, and Mike Edwards all fly towards their second NFL contracts.

Each defensive back is going to be in the league next year, there's no doubt. The question is whether or not they'll be playing with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers drafted cornerback Zyon McCollum this past draft. All reports from camp push opinions towards thinking he's an NFL-caliber defensive back who could be well equipped to step up as the team's third man on the depth chart, next season.

Free agent safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal also joined the team this offseason, an effort by the Bucs to replace Jordan Whitehead who departed to join the New York Jets as a free agent.

Even though the team has already taken steps to secure the future of the group, there's certainly a possibility they'll do even more next April.

This is exactly what Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire believes will happen, mocking Arkansas Jalen Catalon to Tampa Bay in the first round of next year's NFL Draft.

"Catalon is a versatile defender who can line up all over the secondary," writes Easterling. "With the athleticism to make big plays in coverage, and the physicality to mix it up in the box."

But Easterling wasn't done, as he put out his two-round mock, netting the Bucs linebacker Henry To'o To'o on Day 2.

