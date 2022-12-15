Buccaneers Announce Fan Favorite Uniform Combination Against Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home to Raymond James Stadium this week after a lackluster, even boring, showing in San Francisco against the 49ers. Hopefully returning home will do the Bucs some good as they will be facing off against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.

The Buccaneers may be looking to pull the ole "look good, feel good. Feel good, play good" mantra as they will be breaking out their all-pewter alternate uniforms this Sunday against the Bengals.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Offers Certain Advice to Fix Buccaneers' Offense

Since ditching their all-red "color rush" uniforms and moving onto their all-pewter uniforms in 2020, the Bucs' have been a mixed bag when it comes to the result of the game in which they wear them. Since their arrival, the Buccaneers wore the all-pewter three times in 2020 with a winning record of 2-1. In 2021, Tampa Bay only wore the all-pewter unis once in a game in which they lost.

The all-pewter look is just 2-2 since their inception. Hopefully, the cool look will bring a cool presence for the Bucs' sleepy play as of late and help get the team back on track as they try to continue holding onto the top spot in the NFC South.

READ MORE: Is Mike Evans' NFL Record Streak About to End?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook