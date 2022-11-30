Skip to main content

Buccaneers designate key defender to return from Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay could have a verteran back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today designated safety Logan Ryan for return from Injured Reserve.

Ryan (5-11, 195) has appeared in four games for Tampa Bay this season, making two starts and amassing nine tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Now in his 10th NFL season, Ryan has played both cornerback and safety since entering the league as a third-round selection (No. 83 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 144 career regular season games, with 117 starts, while playing for the Patriots (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-19), New York Giants (2020-21) and Buccaneers (2022). During that time, Ryan has amassed 705 tackles (18 for loss), 97 passes defensed, 26 quarterback hits, 19 interceptions, 13.0 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl champion with New England (XLIX, LI) and has played in 15 career playoff games, with 10 starts. The Vorhees, New Jersey, native played collegiately at Rutgers and wears No. 26 for the Buccaneers.

Press release courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Rookie ready for Bigger Role on Offense

