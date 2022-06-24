Buccaneers' free-agent Ndamukong Suh is Being Pursued By Two Playoff Contenders

There are some things that are true, but we deny them to the last minute.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring instead of returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of those things.

So was defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh not returning to the Bucs after being a critical part of the last three years, one of which produced a Super Bowl.

But that is the situation we find ourselves in, it would appear.

Unlike Gronk, however, Suh isn’t riding off into the sunset, or to Amazon Prime, or the WWE, or wherever the future Hall of Famer settles down.

instead, Suh is looking for a new NFL home. And two teams have seemingly emerged from the pack of 31 potential suitors.

“There is mutual interest between the Raiders and Ndamukong Suh,” USA Today NFL Reporter Tyler Dragon tweeted on Tuesday. “Another team to keep an eye on is the Vikings.”

Dragon went on to write that both the Raiders and Vikings have had multiple conversations with Suh thus far.

Of course, both teams present Suh with the opportunity to do what he says is his main focus: “(To) play football (and) have a chance to win another ring.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a connection between Suh and the Raiders. Monday, appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live, the veteran defender was asked about jointing that particular squad.

"I like it to be honest with you," Suh said about possibly joining Las Vegas. "Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day. It's an interesting opportunity for sure...that AFC West is very very tough...you get out of that you're almost destined to get to the Super Bowl."

Adding Suh would make the Raiders a favorite in a tightly packed AFC Playoffs race, especially after already adding top shelf talent like wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

The Vikings provide a less exciting option, but perhaps more likely to see postseason action in what is considered to be a wide open NFC race this season.

Personally, I’d rather see Suh finish his days with the Raiders in Vegas than with the Vikings in Minneapolis.

But that’s his decision to make. One we’re sure will be made sooner rather than later.

