Buccaneers free agent offensive lineman to sign with Cinncinati Bengals

Free agency is finally upon us and the next few weeks are going to be a whirlwind.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer free agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex Cappa played college at Humbolt State and was drafted 94th overall in the 3rd round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. Cappa spent four seasons with the Buccaneers and won Super Bowl LV in 2021. Cappa appeared in six games his rookie season. Over the next three years, Cappa has started every game. The former Buc appeared in 52 games and started a whopping 46 of those contests. Since 2020, Cappa started 100% of the snaps for the Bucs.

Known for his discipline, Cappa has only recorded four penalties his entire career. This is something that the Cinncinati Bengals were looking for to help create a vastly improved offensive line. The Super Bowl runner-ups have became a destination team for many players as they look to join a championship contender led by Joe Burrow. Cappa signing a four year deal is a great start to the rebuild of the Cinncinatti offensive line.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a different group of starting offensive linemen in 2022. Along with Cappa, left guard Ali Marpet elected to retire in a surprising announcement earlier this month. The Buccaneers did bring hardened center, Ryan Jensen, back and are expecting promising right tackle, Tristan Wirfs, to be fully healthy this upcoming season.

