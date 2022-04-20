Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht provides an update on Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh

Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht was available for media availability on Tuesday where he spoke on what the team's plan is heading towards the end of free agency.

The full list of Buccaneers' players that are still free agents on the market is as follows:

Remaining Free Agents

S Andrew Adams

CB Pierre Desir

TE Rob Gronkowski

DL Steve McLendon

ILB Kevin Minter

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

S Curtis Riley

CB Richard Sherman

DL Ndamukong Suh

Of course, the main names that are being brought up are TE Rob Gronkowski and DL Ndamukong Suh. Both have respectfully been an integrl part of what the Bucs have built these past few seasons and everyone wants to know why it is taking so long and what it will take to get these guys back for another go-around.

On one side Suh has expressed his interest in returning to the Bucs via his Twitter account.

And for Gronk, he has recently gone on a media tour expressing how he isn't yet ready to commit or dedicate himself to the grueling NFL season. However, he has expressed his love for the players in the locker room and the organization, so we will just have to wait until he takes his time to mull over his decision.

The two biggest names are those mentioned above, but it is becoming abundantly clear that the Bucs will indeed have holes to fill when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

Richard Sherman, Steve McLendon, Kevin Minter and JPP all remain free agents and it doesn't appear that all of those contributors will be back come for the 2022 NFL season. Whether that is due to money/failed contract negotiations or the team just being ready to move on, we do not know.

What we do know is that the Bucs are in no rush to get these deals done and remain in constant contact with all of their free agents. Buccaneers' lifers may just have to wait until after the 2022 NFL Draft to see what kind of moves the team will make moving forward.

