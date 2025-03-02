Todd Bowles throws out first pitch for Tampa Bay rival New York Yankees
Any Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan is most likely to be a Tampa Bay Rays fan if they watch baseball, too. If you're one of those people, you may not like this.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been busy all week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, but he flew back on Saturday to cross an item off his bucket list. Bowles grew up as a New York Yankees fan, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, and so he threw the first pitch for the Yankees as they squared off against the Houston Astros at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay for preseason baseball.
The Yankees have been Rays rivals since the two were joined in MLBs American League East division, so that may sour a few Rays and Bucs fans. But Bowles clearly had a great time, and he got to meet some Yankees legends to boot.
The Rays will begin their season at that very same stadium as Tropicana Field is repaired after damage to Hurricane Milton, while the Buccaneers will be back at Raymond James Stadium later in the year right across the street.