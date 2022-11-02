Buccaneers Insider says there's a 'small chance' Pro Bowl center returns this season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped three straight games and approach the middle of the season with a 3-5 overall record. The failures can be attributed to a wide variety of issues from coaching to injuries to simply poor play.

One of the most disappointing aspects of the Buccaneers' offense is the lack of a running game. The team is averaging a league-worst 61.9 yards on the ground per game with only three total touchdowns (tied for worst in NFL).

Let's take into account that Tampa Bay recorded 33 carries for 152 yards in a win at Dallas to open the season. That means in the last seven games, the Buccaneers have totaled 130 attempts for 343 yards (2.6 YPC), or a mere 49 yards per game. That's a laughably bad number when you have Leonard Fournette and rookie third-round pick Rachaad White in the backfield.

Is there anything that could fix it? Maybe if the Buccaneers get their starting center, Ryan Jensen, back. By all accounts, it's going to be a while.

In response to a recent inquiry on Jensen's return, The Athletic's Greg Auman stated that there is 'only a small chance' that the veteran is able to play this season. If he is medically cleared, Jensen likely wouldn't be available until 'late' in the playoffs.

That means the Buccaneers would not only have to qualify for the postseason without the services of one of their top offensive linemen, but they'd also need to feasibly win at least one playoff game as well.

The NFL Wild Card Round is scheduled to take place from January 14-15. The Divisional Round is the following weekend; January 21-22. At this point, Tampa Bay is likely fighting for a Wild Card berth if it's going to make it into the playoffs at all. The Bucs only sit one game out of first place in the NFC South.

Jensen is a trusted and familiar face who quarterback Tom Brady has been working with over the past two years. He has a complete understanding of the offense and might be able to make more calls at the line of scrimmage than second-year pro and converted center Robert Hainsey. At times, Brady and Hainsey have clearly not been on the same page.

What hurts is that Tampa Bay will have to figure out a way to regroup without him. If the team finds its stride, Jensen's return could come at a crucial time as the Buccaneers make a Super Bowl push.

Prior to his injury, he had started all 71 games at center over the regular season and playoffs for Tampa Bay since joining the franchise in 2017.

