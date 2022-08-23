Buccaneers make roster moves to get down to 80 active players

The Buccaneers, along with other teams, are having to make difficult decisions heading into the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the first round of cuts last week, the franchise had to drop down to the limit of 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay has made its roster moves to be able to make the mandated cuts to fulfill the NFL regulations.

Towards the end of Monday, the Bucs needed to cut one roster player to abide by the NFL rules of a roster consisting of 80 players. With the injuries sustained by second-string linebacker Cam Gill and the season-ending ACL/MCL tear injury to guard Stinnie, the Bucs needed to shed just three players to achieve that mark.

Eventually, the team decided to let go of safety Troy Warner and WR Vycint Smith. The final player to be released was tight end Bug Howard out of the University of North Carolina who has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Legends (AAF), Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Stars (USFL).

Howard came on strong during training camp and looked to be part of the replacement for recently retired Rob Gronkowski. But, with the draft picks of Cade Otton and Ko Kieft it appeared to be a long road ahead for the former undrafted free agent.

The Buccaneers will now turn their focus towards their third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts before having to cut their roster from 80 men down to 53 on August 30th right before the regular season begins.

