Buccaneers move on from five more offensive assistants

Tampa Bay isn't wasting any time as the franchise has begun to overhaul its coaching staff in the days following a disappointing campaign that concluded with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL's Wild Card Round.

Earlier Thursday, the team moved on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich but that won't be the only change on offense. According to a release from the team, the Buccaneers have also fired running backs coach Todd McNair, receivers coach Kevin Garver, and offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel have elected to retire.

The majority of the coaches were hired as members of former head coach Bruce Arians' inaugural staff with the Buccaneers. Like Leftwich, Garver and Christophel followed Arians over from Arizona while McNair and Christensen were both hired from outside the organization. Arians and Christensen crossed paths in Indianapolis while the former also tried to hire McNair while he was with the Cardinals but the move didn't pan out. Kastl joined the staff this past season after serving as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Indiana State.

Todd Bowles wasn't named head coach of the franchise until March 30, 2022, meaning he was in a spot where he inherited the entirety of his assistant coaching staff. After a season where the Buccaneers took a big step back on offense, Bowles is moving swiftly to fill the gap.

Tampa Bay's offense dropped from No. 2 in the league in 2021 to No. 15 this past season. Even worse, the Buccaneers only averaged 18.1 points per game and fielded the worst running game in the NFL, averaging 76.9 yards on the ground per game. Despite boasting talents such as Leonard Fournette and rookie Rachaad White, the offense ranked last in rushing yards, rushing average, and rushing attempts.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both recorded over 1,000 yards receiving this past season but the unit has squandered young talent in recent years. The Buccaneers drafted players such as Jaelon Darden and Tyler Johnson over the last couple of years and neither panned out despite clear potential. Plus, there were a lot of situations where it seemed like the wide receivers and quarterback were out of sync.

The Buccaneers are beginning to look towards the future of the franchise under Bowles - whether that includes Brady or not.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook