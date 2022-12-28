Buccaneers Place Offensive Tackle on Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tackle, Josh Wells, was knocked out of the team's Christmas Day game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury which will keep him out for the rest of the season as the Bucs' placed Wells on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Wells has been an integral part of a much-maligned Buccaneers' offensive line this season. He has been a great depth piece along the front, filling in at both tackle spots as well as an extra blocker in jumbo packages. This isn't Wells' first stint on IR as he was previously out for a four-week span due to a back injury.

Wells has filled in admirably during the month of December as he started three games at right tackle when Tristan Wirfs went down with an injury before moving over to the left tackle spot in Week 16 when Donovan Smith went down with a foot injury.

With Wells now out for the remainder of the season, Brandon Walton becomes the Buccaneers' primary reserve at the two tackle positions. During the process of moving Wells to IR, the Bucs also promoted linebacker J.J. Russell to help with depth at the linebacker position behind Lavonte David and Devin White.

