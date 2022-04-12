Buccaneers' quarterbacks attend voluntary workouts, besides Tom Brady

On Monday, Phase One of a nine-week voluntary workout period began for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This phase is two weeks long and consists of team meetings, rehab for injured players, and strength and conditioning.

One Buc Place was buzzing early Monday morning with familiar faces as well as new ones, but there was one face that was missing from the QB room.

During the off-season we saw Tom Brady un-retire and the Bucs sign back two-thirds of their backup quarterbacks in Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin; Kyle Trask is still on his rookie deal.

Notably, the only QB missing on Monday was Tom Brady.

To some, this may come as a surprise, but Brady has earned the right to not attend voluntary workouts in his illustrious career.

It is also well known that Brady works closely with his personal trainer to keep his body in shape and healthy.

It’s important for Bucs’ fans not to dive too deep into Brady not being there for these early off-season voluntary workouts, because he will be there when it matters most.

