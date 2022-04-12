Skip to main content

Buccaneers' quarterbacks attend voluntary workouts, besides Tom Brady

3 out of 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterbacks are in attendance for the team’s voluntary workouts.

On Monday, Phase One of a nine-week voluntary workout period began for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This phase is two weeks long and consists of team meetings, rehab for injured players, and strength and conditioning.

One Buc Place was buzzing early Monday morning with familiar faces as well as new ones, but there was one face that was missing from the QB room.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski confirms the team he would play for in 2022

During the off-season we saw Tom Brady un-retire and the Bucs sign back two-thirds of their backup quarterbacks in Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin; Kyle Trask is still on his rookie deal.

Notably, the only QB missing on Monday was Tom Brady.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To some, this may come as a surprise, but Brady has earned the right to not attend voluntary workouts in his illustrious career.

READ MORE: Gronk Takes Shot at Patriots

It is also well known that Brady works closely with his personal trainer to keep his body in shape and healthy.

It’s important for Bucs’ fans not to dive too deep into Brady not being there for these early off-season voluntary workouts, because he will be there when it matters most.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

4FAE96A5-A61F-418B-8EB1-C81714A3D3B9
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round Mock Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 11, 2022
2FB1289A-99BF-4013-BA2E-A86B9D2CAC95
News

Mock Draft: Three Top-5 Quarterbacks and Buccaneers make intriguing trade

By David HarrisonApr 11, 2022
7C9F33C8-DB7D-432A-BF2D-1484995FFD9D
News

Buccaneers Roster Ready-Made for a Super Bowl run in 2022

By David HarrisonApr 11, 2022
4CC0882A-4333-4E76-8418-A88A6AA8F66D
News

Rob Gronkowski confirms the team he would play for in 2022

By David HarrisonApr 10, 2022
D.K. Metcalf
News

Is Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf headed to a Buccaneers’ rival?

By David HarrisonApr 10, 2022
USATSI_15549323
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have second-best odds to win it all in 2022

By Dustin LewisApr 9, 2022
Capture
News

WATCH: Todd Bowles discusses Bruce Arians' job-changing phone call

By Dustin LewisApr 8, 2022
USATSI_15544765
News

Rob Gronkowski discusses NFL future on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Caleb SkinnerApr 8, 2022