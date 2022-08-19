Skip to main content

Buccaneers Rookie Corner Back Leaves Practice Early with Injury

The Bucs are hurting with injuries middle of the way into training camp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' have dealt with a handful of injuries to begin training camp and the preseason and that has carried over into joint practices with the Tennessee Titans this week. An oblique injury has taken out starting OT Tristan Wirfs and now it appears that rookie cornerback, Zyon McCollum, will miss some time due to a hamstring injury.

McCollum joins the likes of Ryan Jensen (possible season-ending knee injury), Tristan Wirfs, Cam Gill, Russell Gage, and Mike Evans on the injury list to start the preseason and training camp; the latter two players, Gage and Evans, are also dealing with hamstring injuries.

McCollum was the Buccaneers' fifth-round draft pick in the most recent NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. The rookie has shown flashes of why he was drafted but has also taken his lumps that many rookies due when trying to adjust to the NFL game.

At this point, it appears McCollum will serve as the team's fourth cornerback behind Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean. With the injuries adding up for the Bucs I expect them to be cautious with bringing any of them back before the regular season begins on September 11th. Hopefully, for both McCollum and the Bucs the injury is not serious and he can get healthy quickly to get some much-needed reps under his belt.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

