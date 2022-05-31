Skip to main content

Buccaneers sign veteran defensive lineman to a one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to have found a replacement for Ndamukong Suh after signing veteran DL Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a ton of work this off-season on working to rebuild a championship roster. They have re-signed some of their own while also adding outside pieces like WR Russell Gage, OL Shaq Mason, and S Logan Ryan.

After doing much of their work early on in free agency prior to the NFL draft, the Buccaneers still looked to have a few spots to fill and decisions that needed to be made when it came to players like defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

That decision now seems to have been made. The Bucs appear to be moving on from the veteran Suh while replacing him with another veteran defensive lineman.

The Buccaneers are signing former Chicago Bear, Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $10 million. 

Akiem Hicks is a 10-year veteran in the NFL after playing 3.5 seasons with the New Orleans Saints to begin his career, a half-season with the New England Patriots, and most recently the past six years with the Chicago Bears.

Over the course of his career, Hicks has amassed 40.5 sacks, 250 solo tackles, and 73 tackles for loss. He has proven to be a disrupter in the middle showing a knack to shed blocks fast and get in the backfield and stop the run.

With Suh's production slipping the past couple of seasons, it made sense for the Bucs to get another established interior defensive lineman that can help guide newly drafted DL Logan Hall.

Although Hicks' production in the past few seasons hasn't been what it was to start out his career in Chicago, he still has a knack and reputation as a top veteran defensive lineman in the league. Hopefully, he will be able to stay healthy and provide much-needed depth and production on the defensive line.

