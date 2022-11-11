Skip to main content

Buccaneers Star Defender Set to Return Sunday Against Seahawks

The Buccaneers received good news on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the middle of the season with a 4-5 record and still in the lead of the NFC South. A lot of fans across the fanbase would say they weren't predicting a start like this from Tom Brady and Todd Bowles but here they are. 

A most recent win last weekend against the defending Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, certainly helped give some life back to not only the fanbase but also the locker room. This team needed a turn, certainly in the win column, but more importantly, some momentum heading into the second half of the season.

The positive momentum only seems to grow in the right direction. Bowles' and his team received some great news on Friday afternoon while in Germany regarding one of its star defensive players, Antoine Winfield Jr., clearing concussion protocol and being available for the Buccaneers on Sunday against Pete Carrol and the Seahawks. 

"He's been practicing all week, so he's good to go," Bucs' head coach Bowles said on Friday to the media. 

This is a huge boost for Tampa Bay's defense as they've been without one of their star defenders the last two games. Winfield on the season has recorded three sacks, 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and two passes defended in seven games.

The Buccaneers and Brady take on Geno Smith and the Seahawks (6-3) on Sunday morning at 9:30 AM EST televised on the NFL Network.

