Buccaneers Starting Safety Has 'Chance' to Return to Action in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with the injury bug all season, and they got hit with it again on Sunday against the New York Giants.
The Bucs got a definitive 30-7 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium, but a starting defensive back suffered a rough injury late in the game. Safety Jordan Whitehead went to make a stop near the goal line in the fourth quarter, and while Tampa Bay did get the stop (only for the Giants to score a few plays later), Whitehead tore his pectoral muscle during the play. With an injury like that, consensus would say that surgery on the pec would end his season.
It doesn't seem like that's the route Whitehead is going, though. Per the NFL's Mike Garafolo, Whitehead does not intend to get surgery on the pec in hopes that he can possibly return to action late in the season or if the Buccaneers go on a playoff run.
The Buccaneers will likely pivot to safety Mike Edwards in the meantime, who the team picked up on the waiver wire. Head coach Todd Bowles said that other options, like defensive back Tavierre Thomas and starting nickel corner Tykee Smith, could be options there, too.
Until then, Whitehead will look to heal up and hopefully be ready sooner than later.
