Plenty of eyes will be on star receiver Mike Evans when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers start training camp this year.

Whenever Chris Godwin is around, even more eyes may be turned towards him as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL late last season.

And while both of those guys deserve all the attention they get, they aren't the three receivers with the most to prove or gain when the Bucs get the final run to the regular season started, at the end of this month.

RUSSELL GAGE

Signing Gage may not have been the most resounding move in the NFL free agent period on many scales, but make no mistake about it, his success - or lack thereof - with the Buccaneers is going to be important.

In four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Gage produced more than 2,000 yards receiving with nine touchdowns and set career highs in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons.

Going from Matt Ryan as his quarterback to Tom Brady should help him continue his statistical rise, and if Godwin can't go to start the year he'll get even more opportunities to impress his new team and fan base.

Many expect Gage to fill the role vacated by Antonio Brown last season, and while he'll surely look to carve his own spot on the roster instead of just filling someone else's shoes, fans will happily gravitate to a player who produces without the need to be force-fed the football.

TYLER JOHNSON

When you have a young receiver drafted in the fifth round, most are happy to see improvement, and nothing else.

Well, Johnson certainly had a better 2021 campaign in the stat box than he did in his rookie year, but still enters this training camp as a guy many think could be a surprise cut or trade.

Why?

For starters, showing up to his second training camp out of shape - and being called out by your head coach for it - isn't a good start.

And then, with both Godwin and Brown out, Johnson failed to make the impact many expected.

Of course, perhaps the expectations were the issue.

Whatever the root of the problem, Johnson's name is getting a whole lot of room for early camp and preseason struggles if they happen.

And with a deep room in Tampa Bay, a slow start could lead to a quick finish for the third-year receiver.

DEVEN THOMPKINS

In four years playing for the Utah State Aggies, this undrafted free agent turned in over 2,500 receiving yards and scored a total of 16 touchdowns.

More than 1,700 of those yards came in 2021, as did 10 of the scoring plays.

Still, going undrafted and coming in at 5'8 competing among the likes of Johnson, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson, and Breshad Perriman for a roster spot, Thompkins is an underdog for certain.

But he's already gotten the attention of at least one man that matters. Bucs head coach, Todd Bowels.

“I would love to see what Thompkins does in training camp,” said Bowles when asked about players he's looking forward to seeing at camp. “He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive off the ball, and he’s made some good catches. So we want to see how he continues to learn and how he does in training camp and preseason. I’ll be looking at him.”

If the head coach is watching him, then we all should be. And with a coaching staff that weighs production and ability over paycheck and draft status, Thompkins has a real opportunity to wake up anyone sleeping on this rookie.

There are a lot of talented players to watch in this year's wide receiver room for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and no matter who makes the initial 53-man roster, Tom Brady is going to be happy with his weapons.

