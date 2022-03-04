Buccaneers working to keep Chris Godwin ahead of free agency

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to have a new starting quarterback in 2022, it's vital to keep the star wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin together. The two have been one of the most lethal receiver combinations in the league since Godwin was drafted in 2017. In that time, Evans and Godwin have had two seasons (2019, 2021) where both players recorded 1,000+ yards.

Keeping Godwin in red and pewter is a clear priority for the franchise with free agency beginning later this month. While speaking at the NFL Combine earlier this week, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht offered an update on Godwin's health and made it obvious that the team can't imagine the offense without him.

"From what I understand, his rehab is going well," Licht said. "He's been a special player, as well, for us. He's really overachieved in relation to where he was drafted and where we got him. It's hard to imagine a Buccaneers offense without Chris Godwin, and we would love to have him back. We'll continue to try and work towards that."

Despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 15, it's expected that Godwin will be one of the top overall players in free agency if the Buccaneers don't extend him beforehand.

The Penn State product was on the franchise tag in 2021, catching 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged seven receptions per contest last season, which ranked third in the league.

Head coach Bruce Arians also wants Godwin to remain with the franchise. He's coached some great wide receivers during his career and believes Godwin is one of the best.

"Yeah, I've only had two before [like Godwin], Hines Ward and Larry Fitgerald, so I don't really want to lose Chris," Arians said. "They're hard, hard to find. Reggie Wayne too, he's the other one."

The 25-year-old has caught 342 passes for 4643 yards and 29 touchdowns during his five-year career. Coming off an ACL injury, we'll be watching to see how Godwin responds.

