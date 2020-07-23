Bucs Agree to Terms with 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with their first-round pick, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, signing the former Iowa Hawkeye to a four-year, $16.23 million deal per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud:

The Bucs also agreed to deals with the rest of their 2020 draft class per Stroud:

Wirfs is set to be the Bucs' starting right tackle. With him on board, Tampa's start lineup is finally set.

The rookie pay scale made Wirfs' signing all but inevitable. He will likely cost the Bucs less this year than their previous right tackle, Demar Dotson.

The agreements come just as the NFL and NFLPA near a deal to start training camp in August amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With teams reporting as early as this week, the Bucs are all but ready to start the season.