Bucs Asking OC Candidates Specific Questions Regarding Tom Brady and 2023

According to rumors, the Buccaneers are asking potential OC candidates an interesting question that pertains to the 2023 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered tremendously throughout the 2022 season on offense. They lacked creativity, couldn't gain any consistency and just overall failed to resemble who they were the two seasons prior.

Following their trouncing in the wild-card round of the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys, the Buccaneers and head coach, Todd Bowles, decided to let go of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after the Bucs were only able to manage 18.4 ppg - ranking them in the bottom half of the league in offense at 25th out 32 teams.

Now with Leftwich on the outs, the Buccaneers have been on the look for a new offensive coordinator that can bring life back into the offense and hopefully be able to convince Tom Brady to come back for another season with the team.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Buccaneers brass have been or should be asking an interesting question when interviewing potential offensive coordinator candidates: what would they do to improve the Bucs' passing game if Tom Brady were to return in 2023?

The Buccaneers' 2022 offseason had some fireworks, but I would expect the Bucs' 2023 offseason to have many more. There are many decisions to be made by players and the front office on how to fix this thing. They could go in a multitude of directions. If you make the wrong hire, things could change expeditiously and who knows what will be the direction from there.

Retaining Tom Brady seems to be one of the highest priorities for the Bucs this offseason, so bringing in a proven offensive mind that can bring back one of the best offenses from the grave would have a large impact on whether Brady will give the Bucs the time of day or not unless he decides he ultimately wants to retire.

