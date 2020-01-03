BucsMaven
Devin White Gets 2nd Straight NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Honor

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White liked being named Rookie of the Month so much, he did it twice. 

For the second straight month, White was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month:

In the month of December, White recorded 22 tackles and three fumble recoveries, including a 91-yard return for a touchdown.

After missing three of his first six games with an injury, White came on strong in the second half of the season. He finished the season leading all rookies in tackles per game and led the NFL in fumbles returned for touchdowns.

While he faces stiff competition for the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, White's last two months of the season present a compelling argument for his selection.

